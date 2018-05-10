DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has decided not to appeal a federal judge’s ruling to nix the controversial Village at Wolf Creek.

The Durango Herald reports the decision is a significant win for opponents of the proposed development and a possible major blow to developers.

For about 30 years, the would-be developers have tried to build a resort with the capacity for up to 10,000 people at the base of Wolf Creek Ski Area.

The proposed “Village at Wolf Creek” would have been located on the top of a remote mountain pass at 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) in elevation, more than 20 miles from the nearest town.

Requests to the Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Justice for comment were not returned.

