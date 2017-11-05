CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Officials with the White Mountain National Forest say hikers and others should expect to encounter hazardous conditions after the recent damaging storm.

High winds brought town trees and limbs and spread debris that may block trails and make roads impassable. Heavy rains also have swollen rivers and streams, and visitors are being warned to stay away from high water areas.

The U.S. Forest Service has assessed the major roads and developed sites but officials say there is still a lot of ground to cover. They’re warning people that the wind may also have created hazards such as weak tree limbs that could come crashing down.