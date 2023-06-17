On Monday, the USDA Forest Service is waiving recreation fees for day-use sites in Washington and Oregon in celebration of Juneteenth.

Park-goers can use several picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers at no charge. Regular fees will still apply for camping, cabin rentals and other permits.

“It is our commitment to provide equitable access to these incredible outdoor spaces and we hope to create more opportunities for people to connect with nature and build lasting memories,” said Tracy Calizon, assistant director of recreation and related resources for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service, in a news release.