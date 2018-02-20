GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has released a tentative plan to manage crowds at the popular and overused Hanging Lake Trail area in Glenwood Canyon.

The Post Independent reported Tuesday that the plan is still subject to a formal objection process. It comes after an environmental assessment last year concluded that a management plan limiting daily visits and implementing a permit system would preserve the area’s fragile ecosystem.

The plan would limit daily year-round capacity to 615 visitors per day and would establish a fee-based reservation and permit system. Nearly 1,000 people per day have been visiting the area in its peak season.

A shuttle service to and from the trailhead would be used during the peak season from May 1 through Oct. 31, eliminating parking problems at the site.

