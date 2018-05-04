BEND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is planning to cut down hundreds of ponderosa pines that were killed by an herbicide applied along a highway in central Oregon.

The Bulletin reports the federal agency is taking public comment on a plan to remove the trees next year along a 12-mile (19-kilometer) section of U.S. Highway 20 near the city of Sisters.

Forestry officials say the Deschutes National Forest trees were likely killed by an unhealthy dose of the weed-killer Perspective, which contractors working for the Oregon Department of Transportation first applied in 2013.

The herbicide was administered to kill broad-leaf weeds and other plants that pose fire dangers.

Officials say the herbicide is no longer used in the state by the Forest Service, but it was approved at the time.

