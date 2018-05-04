Share story

By
The Associated Press

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is planning to cut down hundreds of ponderosa pines that were killed by an herbicide applied along a highway in central Oregon.

The Bulletin reports the federal agency is taking public comment on a plan to remove the trees next year along a 12-mile (19-kilometer) section of U.S. Highway 20 near the city of Sisters.

Forestry officials say the Deschutes National Forest trees were likely killed by an unhealthy dose of the weed-killer Perspective, which contractors working for the Oregon Department of Transportation first applied in 2013.

The herbicide was administered to kill broad-leaf weeds and other plants that pose fire dangers.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Officials say the herbicide is no longer used in the state by the Forest Service, but it was approved at the time.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

The Associated Press