SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials have approved exploratory drilling for a silica mine on Green Mountain in northern Idaho.
The Bonner County Daily Bee reports in a story on Saturday that the U.S. Forest Service approved the exploratory plan for Pend Oreille Silica earlier this month.
Green Mountain is located near the southern end of Lake Pend Oreille.
The plan involves two 200-foot (60-meter) exploratory drilling holes and 900 feet (275 meters) of new road.
Silica has a wide range of industrial uses.
___
Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com