MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Forestry officials in New Hampshire are warning people about firewood sources.

Forest rangers will be inspecting firewood at checkpoints this holiday weekend as out-of-state firewood is currently quarantined. WMUR-TV reports rangers will be searching for logs made from ash trees, which could be carrying the invasive emerald ash borer.

The ash borer, which is native to Asia, was first found in Michigan in 2002. It has since spread to 30 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. Scientists say the ash borer has pushed five species of ash trees to the brink of extinction and officials are trying to stop it from spreading even further.

Rangers say the best advice for those who need firewood is to buy it where they burn it.

