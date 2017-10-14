SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Gila National Forest officials say visitors to the Mogollon Box day-user area northwest of Silver City should be on the lookout for a mountain.

Forest officials say they’re posting education and cautionary signs because they’ve received a report of a possible sighting.

According to forest officials, mountain lions tend to spend daytime hours in dense cover and be out more at dawn and susk.

They recommend that anybody encountering a mountain lion to back away slowly while continuing to look as big and intimidating as possible and while leaving the lion avenues of escape.