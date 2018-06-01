PHOENIX (AP) — A forensic psychiatrist who assisted in the investigations into the 1996 death of JonBenet Ramsey in Colorado and a string of killings in Phoenix more than a decade ago was fatally shot outside his Scottsdale office.
Police say witnesses heard a loud argument and gunfire Thursday outside the office of 59-year-old Dr. Steven Pitt.
Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Vince Lewis says he had no information on whether the killing was connected to Pitt’s work.
Investigators released a sketch of the suspect who fled the scene.
Pitt assisted in the investigation into the death of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, who was found dead at her home in Boulder.
A decade later, Pitt helped Phoenix police in the Baseline Killer investigation as they sought a man who later convicted of killing nine people.