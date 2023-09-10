With search and rescue efforts intensifying in Morocco on Sunday, some foreign governments began deploying humanitarian and medical aid to assist as others said they were still waiting for Morocco to formally request help.

Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said it was sending a team of about 50 people, including medical staff and search dogs, to help with rescue efforts. A field hospital, advanced thermal monitoring devices and a drone to look for victims under the debris would also be deployed, it added in a statement.

Qatar also is sending a search and rescue team, according to the state-run Qatari News Agency, along with specialized vehicles, equipment and urgent humanitarian aid to “ alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake.”

Spain received an official call for aid from Morocco on Sunday morning, the country’s foreign affairs minister, José Manuel Albares, told local radio. He said Spain would send search and rescue teams to try to “find the greatest number of people alive.” The Spanish Interior Ministry confirmed that a contingent of about 65 people had been dispatched.

Other countries that had pledged to help said they were still waiting to hear from Moroccan officials what resources were needed. President Emmanuel Macron of France said his government was in touch with Moroccan authorities and stood ready to assist. “The moment, the second they ask, we will deploy,” he said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in India.

The leader of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also said Sunday that his country was ready to “extend all our help.” Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority had said Saturday that it was on standby for Morocco’s call to deliver some 265 staff and 1,000 tents to the region.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, said in a statement Sunday with other leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, that it was ready to mobilize. “We will stand alongside Morocco to provide all the assistance necessary for urgent short-term needs as well as reconstruction efforts.”

Kuwait also offered to send applies, according to its state-run news wire, and Taiwan’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that it would donate $500,000 to relief efforts.

Even countries with historically thorny relationships with Morocco have offered to help, underscoring the scale of the disaster.

The foreign minister of Israel, which only normalized relations with Morocco in 2020, said Sunday that his country was preparing a rescue mission to the disaster area and would also send humanitarian aid.

And Algeria, which broke off relations with Morocco in 2021, has promised to reopen its airspace for flights providing aid.