DENVER (AP) — The latest population forecasts show the northern and western parts of Colorado will claim larger shares of the state’s population as the state adds 3 million new residents over the next three and a half decades.
The Denver Post reports the State Demography Office predicts Greeley and Fort Collins will more than double in population and the Western Slope will grow by two-thirds by 2050.
Predictions also show Denver, Boulder, Pueblo and the central mountain resorts will grow at slower rates, while Colorado Springs will overtake a built-out Denver as the state’s largest city.
Predictions show, between 2015 and 2050, Colorado will add the equivalent of another metro Denver, on its way to 8.46 million residents
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com