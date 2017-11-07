DENVER (AP) — The latest population forecasts show the northern and western parts of Colorado will claim larger shares of the state’s population as the state adds 3 million new residents over the next three and a half decades.

The Denver Post reports the State Demography Office predicts Greeley and Fort Collins will more than double in population and the Western Slope will grow by two-thirds by 2050.

Predictions also show Denver, Boulder, Pueblo and the central mountain resorts will grow at slower rates, while Colorado Springs will overtake a built-out Denver as the state’s largest city.

Predictions show, between 2015 and 2050, Colorado will add the equivalent of another metro Denver, on its way to 8.46 million residents

