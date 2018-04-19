ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters say a storm system approaching New Mexico will produce dangerous wildfire conditions in western New Mexico Thursday afternoon and evening and that blowing dust will reduce visibility along east-west oriented routes such as Interstate 40.

The National Weather Service says key impacts from expected strong winds is that existing or new wildfires will likely spread rapidly and be hard to control and may send burning embers long distances.

A briefing paper issued Thursday morning says isolated dry thunderstorms may start new fires across central New Mexico with the threat worsened by gusty and erratic winds.

Meanwhile, snowfall accumulations in New Mexico’s northern mountains are forecast to range from 2 to 6 inches with slick road conditions expected in the mountains.