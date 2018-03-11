LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Forecasters say most of Kentucky could get hit with heavy, wet snowfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in Kentucky on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The weather service says rain will change to snow. Up to 4 inches are expected across central Kentucky with locally higher amounts possible, while 1 to 3 inches are likely in western and eastern Kentucky and 1 to 2 inches are expected in far southern and northcentral Kentucky.

Forecasters warn of wind gusts of up to 30 mph, reduced visibilities and difficult travel conditions, especially during the Monday morning commute.