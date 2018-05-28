Nation & WorldTravel Forecasters say center of Subtropical Storm Alberto has made landfall at Laguna Beach on Florida Panhandle Originally published May 28, 2018 at 1:49 pm Updated May 28, 2018 at 1:51 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say center of Subtropical Storm Alberto has made landfall at Laguna Beach on Florida Panhandle. The Associated Press Next StoryBody found in tent a day after Indianapolis 500 Previous StoryMan climbs into Dunkin’ Donuts window, and right back out