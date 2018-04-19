PHOENIX (AP) — Forecasters report elevated fire danger from dry and windy weather conditions across much of Arizona on Thursday.

A red flag warning issued Thursday by the National Weather Service covers an area extending southward from the Arizona-Utah line north of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona to nearly all of southern Arizona along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The red flag warning runs from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the National Weather Service reporting very dry conditions and strong gusty winds.