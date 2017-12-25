TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Weather forecasters have issued winter storm warnings for much of New England.

The National Weather Service says that up to 10 inches of snow are possible in portions of northern and western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Forecasters in Gray, Maine, warned of up to 11 inches in portions of New Hampshire and Maine. Wind gusts were expected up to 45 mph, which could lead to power outages.

Around 4 to 8 inches of snow were forecast in Vermont.

Forecasters warned drivers to be prepared for significant reductions in visibility and warned of fallen tree branches.