LAS VEGAS (AP) — Experts say a dry season this past winter won’t be enough to send Lake Mead to a record low.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports forecasters still expect the reservoir east of Las Vegas to contain just enough water by the end of the year to avoid a first-ever federal shortage declaration.

Forecasters say this winter will likely go down as the sixth-driest on record for the Colorado River Basin that supplies 90 percent of the Las Vegas Valley’s drinking water.

Paul Miller, service coordination hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Colorado Basin River Forecast Center in Salt Lake City, says it’s especially bad in Arizona, where snow levels across much of the state are roughly one-third their normal levels.

