CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An economic forecaster says New Hampshire should not let its age demographics dictate its economic destiny.

Ross Gittell, chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, spoke Friday of the pressing need to pay more attention to older adults in the state’s labor force. In an economic update meeting before legislators, he said the state must focus on ways to make them skilled, well-trained employees.

He said while New Hampshire’s 2.6 percent unemployment rate — the second lowest in the nation next to Hawaii — is largely an asset, employment growth is stunted by a lack of skilled labor. He said New Hampshire’s aging population is a problem that needs to be combatted, but it is not necessarily a sentence to fiscal doom.