TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It is looking as if the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy will be wet and windy in New Jersey.

The National Weather Service says a strong storm system will move through the area on Sunday and Monday.

Forecasters say there is the potential for heavy rain, which may lead to localized flooding in poor drainage areas on Sunday. Strong winds are also possible.

Sandy made landfall along the New Jersey shore on Oct. 29, 2012.