AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Federal authorities say a reserve forage area in eastern Idaho for livestock displaced by wildfires, drought or other problems will be available next summer.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the 345-square-mile (890-square-kilometer) reserve northwest of American Falls is intended to feed sheep and cattle forced off other grazing areas.
BLM spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler tells the Capital Press in a story on Thursday that the reserve gives livestock producers an option to still make a living when things get tough.
Wheeler says a wildfire can keep livestock off federal public lands for several years.
The federal agency says the reserve is in an area that includes old homesteads and other areas previously seeded with crested wheatgrass.
Information from: The Capital Press (Ore.), http://www.capitalpress.com/washington