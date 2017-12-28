DUNKERTON, Iowa (AP) — There’s still time to buy a piece of a 96-year-old Dunkerton school building, including bricks and auditorium seats.

Superintendent Jim Stanton told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that lots of people have been asking if they could get mementos from the oldest section of Dunkerton Community School. Stanton says bricks can be reserved and whole rows of seats from the third-floor auditorium can be bought for $35 a seat.

Other items will be sold at an April 7 auction.

A $6 million bond issue was approved by district voters in September to fund the demolition and a two-story addition on the same spot. The project is scheduled to begin this summer and is expected to be finished by Christmas 2019.

