MOSCOW — At the end of a month that has seen him unveil new “invincible” missiles, announce a space mission to Mars and secure a sky-high vote in Russia’s election, President Vladimir Putin faced a grim reality on the ground Tuesday: a nation enraged by the deaths of children trapped in a burning mall in Siberia.

Putin traveled to the town of Kemerovo to lay flowers next to a makeshift memorial for at least 64 people, many of them children, who died in the fire Sunday. Some of the children died as they banged on locked exit doors and screamed for help from their parents over cellphones.

“How could this ever happen?” Putin asked local officials, echoing a question being asked across Russia by a population that just recently voted overwhelmingly to re-elect a president who, during his previous 18 years in power, repeatedly boasted of making Russia strong and safe.

Public anger over the fire — and claims that official bungling and corruption played a part — drowned out the Kremlin’s fury over Monday’s expulsion of Russian diplomats by 23 countries. Even on state-controlled television, news about the fire pushed aside routine denunciations of the West just as four more countries ordered out diplomats over a nerve-agent attack for which London has blamed Moscow.

Horrific accounts of children struggling to escape the blazing shopping mall distracted public attention from a diplomatic crisis that the Kremlin normally would have used to stoke patriotic fervor and promote its view of Russia as a fortress besieged by “Russophobic” foreigners.

Putin’s comforting words in Siberia, where he harangued officials and visited the memorial, had to compete with a rival narrative of corruption spread on social media and on the website of Alexei Navalny, the anti-corruption campaigner who was barred from running in the March 18 election against Putin.

Instead of fuming at the United States and its allies, Putin, during his Siberia trip, used another tool in his repertoire of responses to most problems: He set the security apparatus to work, telling relatives of the victims that the Investigative Committee, Russia’s answer to the FBI, had deployed 100 investigators and would find those responsible for the fire and punish them.

He blamed “criminal negligence” and “slovenliness” for the blaze, which started in a children’s play area and then swept through nearby cinemas crowded with young people.

Putin avoided mention of what many, including those who lost relatives, believe was the real cause of the fire: a state system, including multiple agencies responsible for limiting fire and other risks, eaten away by corruption and incompetence.

Igor Vostrikov, who lost his wife, three children and a sister in the fire, summed up this view with an enraged message on social media. “I no longer have a family,” Vostrikov wrote. “The ruling regime is guilty. Every bureaucrat dreams of stealing like Putin. Every state functionary treats people like garbage.”

Government investigators, added Vostrikov, “will find a scapegoat, and the issue will be done with, but the threats — incompetence, widespread corruption, alcoholism and total degradation of society — will go nowhere.”

Putin knows from bitter experience how easily a tragedy can rebound against him. In 2000, his first year in office, he traveled to a naval port in the Arctic Circle in a disastrous attempt to calm the grief of the widows and relatives of the 118 crewmen who died in the sinking of the submarine Kursk, an episode during which Moscow declined foreign help to save the crew despite not having equipment of its own needed to launch a rescue operation.

The Kursk fiasco was quickly followed by a Kremlin push to take control of NTV, a privately owned television station that had given voice to grieving widows and contributed to a public-relations disaster that looked for a time like it might cripple Putin, then a newly installed leader. NTV, now firmly under state control, is today one of Putin’s loudest cheerleaders.

Public distrust generated by the Kursk tragedy was reinforced by multiple disasters involving authorities’ incompetent and brutal response to hostage takings by terrorists at a Moscow theater in 2002, during a performance of a musical called “Nord-Ost,” and at a school in the southern Russian town of Beslan in 2004.

Despite Draconian fire regulations and an army of inspectors to enforce them, Russia has one of the world’s worst fire-safety records. Between 2001 and 2015, according to a study by International Association of Fire and Rescue Services, Russia had an average 7.5 deaths per 100,000 people from fires, compared with 1 in the United States, 2.7 in Kazakhstan and 0.5 in France and Germany.

Russia, where fire inspectors are notorious for extorting bribes, had the worst death rate of 41 countries covered by the study.