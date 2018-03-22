BOSTON (AP) — A for-profit college based in Boston has settled claims that it broke state rules meant to curb deceptive practices.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that her office reached an agreement with the New England College of Business and Finance.

The online college was accused of excessively calling potential students and failing to provide certain information to students 72 hours before they enrolled.

The school said the calls were in response to requests from potential students and that the school provided all required information but did not confirm the information was received by students.

The settlement requires the college to pay $79,000 to cover the state’s investigative costs and relief for prospective students who were harmed.

Healey says the agreement will make sure the school adopts “much-needed consumer protections.”