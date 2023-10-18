“The only reason I can tell you this story, the only reason I don’t cry,” said Tal Shani, “is because I don’t have tears anymore.”

Shani lives in Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel, less than 3 miles from the Gaza border. On Oct. 7, her son, Amit Shani, 16, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists as she watched helplessly.

Shani, 47, said she woke that day around 6 a.m. to the sound of a ruckus outside the home she shares with her four children. Her 18-year-old daughter had stayed at a friend’s house the night before, but she gathered her two younger daughters, ages 12 and 9, and brought them into Amit’s bedroom, which was the house’s designated safe room.

These sort of events — disruptions that cause the family to seek shelter — are not unusual, and retreats to the safe room are usually precautionary and brief. Shani was not particularly worried.

Then she looked at her phone.

Her WhatsApp group chat with other mothers on the kibbutz was alarming. “Moms started to text what’s happening,” she said. “‘Help us.’ ‘They’re here.’ ‘They’re coming for every house in the kibbutz.’ ‘The house is on fire.’ ‘We can’t breathe.’”

Shani texted her ex-husband, who also lives on the kibbutz. “His house was burned,” she said. “He messaged me that he could not breathe: ‘Please send someone here; please tell the kids I love them.’”

Panicked, she texted the woman in charge of kibbutz security. “She answered me: ‘I have no one to send.’”

Shani kept her eyes glued to WhatsApp. The terrorists were “all over the kibbutz and going house by house by house, doing what they want,” she said. “Killing, kidnapping, burning it down.”

Just after noon, she said, about half a dozen Hamas gunmen entered their house and broke the door of the safe room. “My son was trying to resist,” she said. “I said, ‘Don’t! Don’t! We have only our hands, and they have guns! They will shoot you!’”

The terrorists ordered the Shanis to leave the safe room as the house filled with smoke, she said. They were eventually marched down a road within the kibbutz. Amit and two other Israeli men from a nearby house were ordered into a car.

“I was begging and crying and begging to leave him alone and take me,” Shani said. One of the kidnappers, she said, raised his gun toward her.

The car disappeared, and Shani, her two young daughters and the women from the neighboring house were left behind, unsure what to do. Chaos was still unfolding around them — there were gunshots, and houses were on fire. They broke the window of a nearby home, she said, and climbed inside. By the door was a bag filled with weapons and what appeared to Shani to be “a rocket.” They tiptoed passed the bag and lay silently on the floor for about eight hours, amid the outside cacophony of gunfire and men yelling in Arabic.

“There was no water; there was no light,” she said. “It was very hot, and it was very hard to breathe. There was glass everywhere.”

She told her children to pull their shirts up over their faces to avoid breathing smoke.

The waiting felt endless, she said. “You almost lose faith.” Where, she wondered, was the Israeli army? “All the kibbutz is dying here, and no one is coming to help!”

At 10 p.m., she said, Hebrew-speaking soldiers came to the house. Because of the bag of weapons, she was fearful they would assume Hamas terrorists were hiding inside. She began to shout in Hebrew, “There are children in here; don’t shoot!”

The soldiers ushered them from the house. There were dead bodies strewn all over the kibbutz, burned and shot, she said. She covered her daughters’ eyes. They walked for about 15 minutes to a spot where kibbutz survivors were congregating.

“I don’t know how we survived it,” she said. “It’s like a nightmare movie.”

Nir Shani, her ex-husband and Amit’s father, survived as well. In the days since, they have been waiting for information about their son. On Friday, an Israeli army official reported that Amit was classified as kidnapped.

“It was a great relief for us because there are only two options,” Tal Shani said, “dead or kidnapped.”