HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say that for the third night in a row, masked men have stolen an automated cash machine that wasn’t bolted down from a lobby of a Marriott hotel.
Lt. Larry Crowson says a group of four or five men stormed the lobby of the Marriott near George Bush Intercontinental Airport early Thursday, grabbed an ATM machine and fled in a vehicle.
Crowson says that when a valet yelled at the men as they fled, one of the men lifted his shirt to show a machete.
Early Tuesday a group of seven to ten men took the ATM from a Marriott near the Galleria. Around midnight Tuesday, five to eight masked men raided a Courtyard by Marriott in west Houston.
Police believe the same men are behind the robberies.