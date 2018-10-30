DOVER, Del. (AP) — A University of Delaware football player is charged with assaulting a 77-year-old driver who struck his mother.
Lt. Andrew Rubin with Newark police tells news outlets the man’s car struck Sakeena Pickett as she crossed a street outside of a crosswalk Saturday. Police say the driver got out to check on Pickett, and her son, Khory D. Spruill, punched him in the head and dented the car.
Pickett was hospitalized with serious injuries. Rubin says the man declined medical attention for facial injuries, and won’t be charged.
Spruill is charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Spruill is a sophomore running back from Maryland who had played earlier that day in the Blue Hens’ win over Towson.