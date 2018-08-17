ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul have released body-camera footage that shows a man shot to death by officers had a gun.
Officers Matthew Jones and Vincent Adams shot 43-year-old William James Hughes in an apartment building porch on Aug. 5. Hughes’ family has questioned why the officers shot him.
State investigators are still reviewing the incident but Police Chief Todd Axtell released the officers’ body-camera footage Friday. Axtell said he wanted to dispel rumors that could foster mistrust between the public and police.
The footage shows Jones and Adams enter the porch and knock on a door. Hughes emerges from another door with a gun in his hand, and as he raised it toward the ceiling, the officers fired.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- Aretha Franklin 'worked for me,' claims Trump. Did she?
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76 WATCH
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires