LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the man who stole a mail truck was caught on surveillance camera ditching the vehicle at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

KSNV-TV reports the man armed with a gun had forced a U.S. Postal Service worker from a delivery vehicle in a neighborhood near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue on Saturday.

Las Vegas police found the vehicle about two hours later. The mail worker was not injured.

Surveillance footage shows the man abandon the vehicle in a parking lot. He returns a few moments later in a car stolen from the apartment complex.

The footage shows the man entering the Postal Service vehicle and taking a tray of mail before fleeing.

Investigators say the man is believed to be in his 20s.

