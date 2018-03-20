SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Union members at a food distribution center in Maine have voted to accept a three-year contract that gives them an hourly wage increase and maintains their health coverage.

Union officials say United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445 voted for the contract last week. Last month, the Hannaford Distribution Center workers in South Portland held a 24-hour strike over their contract.

Union President Jeff Bollen tell s the Portland Press Herald the contract provides the workers with an hourly pay raise of 50 cents for each of the next three years. New employees will be paid $16 an hour, instead of the current rate of $20 an hour. Health care coverage will remain the same.

Delhaize America Distribution, which operates the distribution center, said it is pleased the situation is resolved.

