LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of travel company Thomas Cook says experts are testing food, water and air conditioning systems at an Egyptian resort hotel where a British couple died in mysterious circumstances.
Peter Fankhauser pledged to get to the bottom of what happened to John and Susan Cooper, who died at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada.
The couple’s daughter had said she was suspicious about the deaths because her parents had been in “perfect health” hours before they died.
Fankhauser told Sky News on Sunday there was no evidence of carbon monoxide poisoning. He added that the tests would take 10 days to complete.
He said Thomas Cook evacuated 300 guests from the hotel after it emerged that 13 customers had food poisoning.