BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf in Burlington is seeking help to provide 3,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.
Community residents can drop off turkeys and other donations at the food shelf on North Winooski Avenue.
The food shelf is also seeking Thanksgiving side dishes such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, corn and green beans a well as turkey breasts and roasts.
The items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekend of Nov. 18 and 19.
The turkeys will be given away on Nov. 16-22 at the food shelf. A community Thanksgiving dinner will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m.