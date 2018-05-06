ANAMOOSE, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota now has a center of production, distribution and marketing services for local food growers.

The FARMtastic Heritage Food Hub in Anamoose has been open for about a month, The Bismarck Tribune reported .

“This is the first in North Dakota that I know of,” Mindy Grant de Herrera, director of educational programs for statewide local growers organization FARRMS, said of the food hub. “It will be interesting to see how it works out.”

Founder Mirek Petrovic said the food hub has been well received, serving daily lunch specials and baked goods. He said FARMtastic works with about seven area growers who sell through and to the food hub.

“The food is just incredible because the ingredients are incredible,” said Petrovic.

The food hub operates on a two-tier fee system. Petrovic will sell the members’ products at the highest price he can find and take 25 percent of that as a fee. He takes 35 percent from non-members.

Lakeside Gardens near Rolette is the food hub’s biggest producer. The producer has quit selling at farmers markets, relying on FARMtastic to sell its goods.

“I’m hoping to bring more growers on board,” said Petrovic.

Producers don’t have to be certified organic but FARMtastic has a “no harsh chemicals” rule.

