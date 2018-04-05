LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Food Bank is starting its annual “Nothing Campaign,” an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds in an effort to end hunger.

People can buy the cans of “nothing” for $5 each at participating supermarkets. Each can bought provides 10 meals and can be returned with donations.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Citizens Bank President Joe Carelli planned to buy the first cans on Friday at a supermarket in Londonderry.

The food bank says it distributed about 14 million pounds of food last year.