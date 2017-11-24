PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — More people in Rhode Island are seeking help feeding their families for the holidays.

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank says hunger is on the rise in Rhode Island and the problem-plagued launch of a new state computer system is hindering enrollment in the food stamp program.

Spokesman Hugh Minor said Friday their network of food pantries was busy leading up to Thanksgiving.

Minor says food banks in South Kingstown and Newport each distributed 50 more Thanksgiving baskets this year than last year.

The Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale distributed 350 baskets. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center distributed 300.

Minor says people started requesting baskets a month ago.

WPRI-TV reports the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen served a Thanksgiving feast to 100 people, the highest turnout in seven years.