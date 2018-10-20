ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Food Bank of Alaska is replenishing its pantry with a 120,000-pound (54,000-kilogram) donation.
KTVA reports ConocoPhillips employees made the donation as part of United Way’s yearly Day of Caring food drive.
Food bank CEO Jim Baldwin says his organization is “a bit leaner” as it comes off summer months. He says the donation means the food bank is better prepared for colder weather and the holiday season.
The food bank says food insecurity is a problem in the state.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you win tonight's huge Mega Millions jackpot, here's what to do next
- Saudi government acknowledges Khashoggi was killed while visiting Saudi consulate
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- This major discovery upends long-held theories about the Maya civilization
- To defend Trump, conservatives smear journalist presumed dead