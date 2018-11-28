ATLANTA (AP) — The Foo Fighters will headline a pre-Super Bowl concert in Atlanta.

News outlets report the 12-time Grammy award-winning group will headline the DirecTV Super Saturday Night concert Feb. 2 at a temporary venue to be constructed onsite at Atlantic Station. The event’s executive producer said Wednesday that the three-tiered complex will be around 72,000 square feet (6,689 sq. meters) with the capacity for about 6,000.

Valerie Vargas with AT&T says the Foo Fighters are known to collaborate with a wide range of performers who attract music lovers across the board.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 through www.ticketmaster.com . All general admission tickets will be standing-room only, floor level. The Super Bowl will be Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.