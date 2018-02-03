WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Call her the 1-2-3 mom.
WUSA-TV reports that Nia Tolbert of Waldorf has welcomed triplet girls after previously giving birth to a son and then twin boys.
The 28-year-old mom says the girls were born weighing between 4 and 4.6 pounds.
The Charles County couple first had a boy, now 6. Then they had twin boys. The triplet girls were born Jan. 30.
The 31-year-old father, Robert Tolbert, tells the station that “we’re going to do the necessary things to make sure our kids are equally loved.”
The couple says they don’t plan on trying their odds for a 1-2-3-4 streak.
___
Information from: WUSA-TV, http://www.wusatv9.com