DETROIT (AP) — Volunteers with Focus: HOPE will drop off 1,400 meal boxes to homes of Detroit-area senior citizens starting this weekend.

The nonprofit’s annual special holiday delivery will start Saturday morning. Food boxes include turkeys, vegetables, fruits, canned goods and a variety of packaged items.

Volunteers will pick up the boxes at the Focus: HOPE food warehouse in Detroit.

Focus: HOPE also partners with federal and state agencies to provide 41,000 low-income seniors with monthly food packages to help them meet basic needs.

The Detroit-based human and civil rights organization was founded in 1968 after riots widened the rift between Detroit’s black and white residents.