WASHINGTON — Michael Flynn was President Donald Trump’s favorite general, rapidly vaulted to prominence by his fiery speech at the 2016 Republican Convention and Trump’s decision to reward him with a plum job as his top national security aide.

Flynn’s plunge was even faster. He was fired by Trump after just a month in the White House and left to contend with a criminal probe that led to his decision to plead guilty Friday to a single count of making false statements to the FBI.

Flynn’s decision to plead guilty signals his possible assistance in delivering information to investigators that could shed light on the possible involvement of senior Trump officials and perhaps the president in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.