EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An art installation at the Eugene Airport that depicts local people in flying poses will return after it was moved for construction.

The Register-Guard reports workers will reinstall the first 28 pieces of the 174-piece exhibit on the south wall of the airport’s new baggage claim area next week. The installation of the remaining exhibit is expected to be finished before Christmas.

Airport spokesman Casey Boatman says the location will give the general public — not just ticketed passengers — the chance to view “this iconic artwork.”

Emails previously obtained by the newspaper show airport officials had planned to permanently remove the exhibit when it was moved for the airport expansion. That changed after public outcry.

