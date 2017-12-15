ATLANTA (AP) — Health officials say the Deep South is among the hardest-hit regions of the nation so far this flu season.
In its latest update on influenza activity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta identifies seven states reporting widespread flu activity, and all but one are in the South: Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Virginia.
The other state reporting widespread influenza activity is Massachusetts.
The Georgia Department of Public Health says this year’s flu season is likely to be a rough one nationwide.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
One reason: More than 90 percent of the influenza specimens tested nationwide are Influenza A (H3N2), and the rates of hospitalization and deaths are typically higher in seasons when H3N2 is the dominant strain.