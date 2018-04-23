LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Las Vegas are reporting a jump in the number of flu cases, deaths and hospitalizations this year compared with last year.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Monday that 48 people have died of flu this season, and that of the 1,291 cases reported so far, 940 people were hospitalized.

Those numbers were more than double the figures reported in the same week last April, with 13 people dead, 598 cases reported and 416 people hospitalized.

The health district says the local numbers reflect a national trend, with one strain of flu peaking this year in early February and a second strain more common in March.

The district says that 42 of the 48 deaths reported this year in Clark County have been people over age 50.