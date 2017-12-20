PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials say flu cases are widespread in Arizona with more than 2,600 cases reported than this time last year.
The Arizona Department of Health Services say as of Wednesday, there have been almost 3,000 cases of flu reported compared to less than 350 for the same time period in 2016.
That’s a 758 percent increase in flu activity.
Health officials say during the past two flu seasons, Arizona did not reach widespread activity until February.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months receive the influenza vaccine each season.