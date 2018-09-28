Residents in small boats rushed to the crash site to save passengers and crew members from the sinking aircraft, an official said.

HONG KONG — When Bill Jaynes realized the water was up to his waist, he knew something was wrong.

Jaynes, a Micronesian journalist, was aboard a plane set to land on Weno, the tiny Pacific island that is part of the Federated States of Micronesia.

“We came in low, we came in very low,” he said in a Facebook video, describing how the Boeing 737-800 flown by Air Niugini approached Chuuk International Airport on Friday, but ended up short of the runway and in the Chuuk lagoon.

“I thought we landed hard until I looked over and saw a hole in the side of the plane and water was coming in,” he said, “and I thought, well, this is not, like, the way it’s supposed to happen.”

But then help suddenly arrived — from a flotilla of local boats that rushed to the plane and evacuated all 47 people stranded aboard the aircraft. Everyone made it off alive. Seven people were taken to a hospital, according to officials, including one described as being in critical but stable condition.

“It’s just surreal,” said Jaynes, managing editor of The Kaselehlie Press, a newspaper on Pohnpei, another Micronesian island.

Jaynes said those aboard managed to wade through waist-deep water to the emergency exits on the sinking plane.

He said the flight attendants were yelling, and he suffered a minor head injury.

“I was really impressed with the locals who immediately started coming out in boats,” he said in an interview with a Baptist missionary in Chuuk, Matthew Colson, who recorded the rescue effort and posted his interview with Jaynes on Facebook.

“One would think that they might be afraid to approach a plane that’s just crashed.”

Colson, who lives on Weno, said the locals who rushed to the scene were fishermen and construction workers.

“They’re people that come here to go to work or go to the store or bring fish to the market to sell,” Colson said. “They just jumped in their boats and started helping.”

In a statement, Air Niugini thanked the locals who had rushed to the plane’s aid. While the airline did not provide details of the cause of the crash, it said it had received information that “the weather was very poor with heavy rain and reduced visibility at the time of incident.” It said 35 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard the Boeing 737.

It could have been much worse. Images posted to social media showed the small boats racing to the site of the crash, surrounding the aircraft as it slowly sank in the lagoon, just off the airport. Pictures posted by bystanders two hours after the plane crashed showed it fully submerged in the water, which is up to 100 feet deep in some places.

Chuuk Lagoon is a popular diving destination and the site of sunken Japanese ships that were bombed by the U.S. military during World War II.

“Chuuk has lot of outboard engines and boats out there,” said Glenn Harris, an aviation-security inspector for Micronesia’s Department of Transportation. “Everybody came together and rushed to the plane and rescued the passengers.”

A U.S. Navy underwater-construction team that was working in the area also helped in the rescue by shuttling passengers and crew members to shore in an inflatable boat, the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

Harris said initial reports suggested the plane was too low as it prepared to land and ended up short of the runway.

The U.S. Embassy in Micronesia said it was working to confirm the identities and the health and safety of any American passengers onboard the flight.

After the crash, all flights in and out of the Chuuk International Airport were suspended. While the flight services to the island are limited, United Airlines operates a well-known “Island Hopper” flight across the Pacific from Honolulu to Guam that stops in five locations, including Chuuk.

Air Niugini is Papua New Guinea’s national carrier. Flight 73 was flying from Pohnpei, about 415 miles to the east, stopping in Chuuk before a scheduled leg to Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

The 13-year-old aircraft’s wing was reportedly damaged in May, when another aircraft that was taxiing at Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby hit it while it was parked and unoccupied.

Micronesia, north of Australia and east of the Philippines, is home to just over 100,000 people. It has close ties with the U.S. under an agreement known as a compact of free association.

The crash landing comes less than two months before Papua New Guinea hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, expected to draw world leaders beginning on Nov. 17.

Jaynes, meanwhile, reflecting on his experience, said, “I’m alive, and that’s an extremely good thing.”