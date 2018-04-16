TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida commission that meets every 20 years to suggest changes to the state’s constitution is asking voters to approve a victims’ rights ballot proposal.

The Constitution Revision Commission voted 34-3 on Monday in favor of placing the measure on the November ballot. The proposal known as Marsy’s Law would spell out crime victims’ rights, including protections from harassment, being informed of the accused’s custody status, the right to be heard during criminal proceedings and the right to confer with prosecutors about any plea agreements.

The commission also voted to place a proposal on the ballot that would prevent state universities from raising fees unless at least 9 members of the 13-member boards of trustees approve. The measure would also provide tuition for the families of first responders killed on the job.