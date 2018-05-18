TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.9 percent, the same as the national average.
State officials released April employment figures Friday and reported that Florida added 9,600 jobs. There were 398,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.2 million.
The April rate was 0.4 percentage point lower than a year ago.
Okaloosa and St. Johns counties had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.7 percent, followed by Franklin, Monroe and Walton counties at 2.8 percent.
Sumter County had the highest unemployment rate at 4.9 percent, followed by Citrus County and Hendry counties at 4.7 percent.