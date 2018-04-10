NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A youth football coach is accused of child abuse after police say he punched three players from an opposing team during a game.

News outlets report 33-year-old Larry Shawn Cruce was arrested Saturday afternoon when a brawl broke out at the end of a tackle football game at the New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex.

A police affidavit says the Middleburg Broncos coaches ran onto the field during the fight and Cruce got “so out of hand” that parents had to physically remove him. He’s accused of hitting hit three New Smyrna Beach Barracudas players. One player suffered a small cut below his right eye.

The players are ages 12 and 13.

Cruce posted a $15,000 bond to get out of the Volusia County Jail. An attorney wasn’t listed on records.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com