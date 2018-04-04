ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida woman sprayed gasoline on her ex-boyfriend and set him on fire during an Easter Sunday dinner.

The Orlando Sentinel quotes police as saying 38-year-old Shivon Perez, of Altamonte Springs, asked her ex-boyfriend to fix a leaking bathroom pipe while he was over for dinner.

Police say the unidentified man was fixing the pipe when Perez reportedly doused him with gasoline while saying “you are going to pay.” Police say the man saw Perez spray the living room floor before locking the front door.

Before firefighters arrived, Perez dashed back into the apartment for her dog and suffered smoke inhalation. The man suffered severe burns. Both were taken to a hospital.

Perez is charged with arson, attempted homicide and kidnapping.

___

