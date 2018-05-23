BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A 94-year-old Florida woman is looking for the “guardian angel” who pulled her from her car as it sank in a lake during a rainstorm.

The SunSentinel reports Alice Modine was driving to her home in Boca Raton on Saturday afternoon when it started raining so hard she couldn’t see. She pulled over, but didn’t realize the car was submerged in a lake.

She couldn’t open the car door. That’s when she says a young man appeared, opened the door and took her to safety. He even dove into the murky water to retrieve her purse and important papers for her.

He then disappeared into the crowd that had gathered before she could thank him.

She says he risked his own life to save her.