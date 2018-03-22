SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A 41-year-old woman was found dead in her cell in a Florida jail.
Seminole County Sheriff’s officials tell news outlets that Sharon Lynn Sailey was unresponsive when deputies conducted routine inmate checks on Wednesday afternoon.
Medical staffers responded, but she was already dead.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Officials said Sailey was arrested March 7 on a felony retail theft charge.